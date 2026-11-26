Narendra Modi on Constitution Day honors Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
On Constitution Day, PM Modi took a moment to honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the team behind India's constitution, calling it a "priceless legacy" that keeps shaping the country's future.
He reminded everyone how important it is to stick to the values in our constitution if we want India to keep moving forward.
Samvidhan Divas marks 1949 constitution adoption
Every year on November 26, India celebrates Samvidhan Divas, the day our constitution was adopted back in 1949.
It's not just about looking back; it's about appreciating those who built the foundation of our democracy and remembering why those core values still matter for India's progress today.