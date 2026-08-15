Narendra Modi outlines Viksit Bharat by 2047 at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India's 80th Independence Day with a big-picture speech from the Red Fort, reflecting on how far the country has come in the last 12 years.
He laid out an ambitious vision for a Viksit Bharat (a fully developed India) by 2047, and celebrated the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.
Modi says India fastest-growing major economy
Modi highlighted India's leap from being called one of the "Fragile Five" economies to becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy.
He said 50 lakh households are now covered by solar energy infrastructure, boost nuclear capacity, and set up several new semiconductor plants under Semicon 2.0.
Digital growth was also in focus, with huge jumps in online payments, electronics manufacturing, and defense production.
Modi's speech AI-translated into 22 languages
his speech was instantly translated into 22 regional languages using AI, showing off India's tech skills and focus on inclusivity.