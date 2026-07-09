Narendra Modi pitches Melbourne plan to deepen India-Australia ties

Modi seeks broader ties and investment

Modi said it's time to go beyond just government talks. He wants regions, industries, and universities from both countries in the mix.

He also invited Australian investors to jump into India's fast-growing infrastructure scene (think new highways and railways popping up everywhere).

Plus, Australia's resources, like uranium, could help India hit its clean-energy goals — including the 500 GW renewable target by 2030 — and the longer-term targets such as 100 GW of nuclear by 2047 and net-zero by 2070.