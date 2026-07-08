Narendra Modi, Prabowo Subianto tour Prambanan under India-backed restoration effort

Prambanan symbolizes India-Indonesia shared heritage

Built in the ninth century, Prambanan is Southeast Asia's second-largest Hindu temple complex and a major symbol of shared heritage between India and Indonesia.

With its towering shrines dedicated to Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma, Ramayana carvings wrapping its walls, the temple stands as a reminder of ancient cultural connections.

Modi even called it "majestic" while sharing aerial shots online.