Narendra Modi, Prabowo Subianto tour Prambanan under India-backed restoration effort
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto toured the famous Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta on July 8.
The visit highlights a new India-backed effort to help restore the site, with both leaders recently exchanging a Letter of Intent to formalize India's support.
Prambanan symbolizes India-Indonesia shared heritage
Built in the ninth century, Prambanan is Southeast Asia's second-largest Hindu temple complex and a major symbol of shared heritage between India and Indonesia.
With its towering shrines dedicated to Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma, Ramayana carvings wrapping its walls, the temple stands as a reminder of ancient cultural connections.
Modi even called it "majestic" while sharing aerial shots online.