Narendra Modi prefers direct outreach to electorate, Rudrendra Tandon says India Jul 11, 2026

On his recent New Zealand trip, Prime Minister Modi was asked why he doesn't do press conferences outside India.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Rudrendra Tandon explained that Modi prefers talking straight to people instead of through the media, since most of India's population is rural and values direct connection.

Tandon put it simply: The Prime Minister believes in engaging directly with the electorate and not through intermediaries, which has been a big part of his election success.