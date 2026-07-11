Narendra Modi prefers direct outreach to electorate, Rudrendra Tandon says
On his recent New Zealand trip, Prime Minister Modi was asked why he doesn't do press conferences outside India.
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Rudrendra Tandon explained that Modi prefers talking straight to people instead of through the media, since most of India's population is rural and values direct connection.
Tandon put it simply: The Prime Minister believes in engaging directly with the electorate and not through intermediaries, which has been a big part of his election success.
Modi visit strengthens New Zealand ties
Modi's visit also focused on building stronger ties with New Zealand for a stable Indo-Pacific region.
Similar questions about his media style came up during his Norway visit in May, where Indian officials highlighted how direct communication fits India's democracy and global role.
All this shows there's growing international curiosity about Modi's hands-on approach to reaching people.