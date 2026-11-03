Narendra Modi promises support and Diwali inclusion for Maharashtra farmers
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured farmers in drought-affected Maharashtra that the government is standing with them.
Speaking at the Pune Metro Line 3 launch, he said farmers will be included in Diwali celebrations this year, and promised ongoing support during these tough times.
Narendra Modi links infrastructure to jobs
Modi praised the state's move to declare 85% of Maharashtra as drought-hit and to give ₹5,000 in interim help to affected farmers.
He also highlighted water conservation work led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and mentioned the PM-KISAN scheme.
Tying it all together, Modi pointed out that building things like roads and metros not only creates jobs but also helps lift people out of poverty, a win for everyone.