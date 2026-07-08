Narendra Modi receives angklung from Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta

Angklung duet highlights Modi tour

Modi and Subianto took the moment further by playing the angklung together to the tune of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, sharing smiles as Subianto applauded.

Modi even mentioned how loved the song is in Indonesia, saying India-Indonesia ties go "bahut kuch" beyond just Bollywood.

Filmmaker Karan Johar thanked him for the shoutout online.

This musical exchange was a highlight of Modi's ongoing tour, which also includes stops in Melbourne and New Zealand.