Narendra Modi receives Bintang Adipurna from Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just got Indonesia's highest civilian honor, the Bintang Adipurna, from President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.
The award recognizes his efforts to boost India-Indonesia ties and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific.
Modi said he was accepting it on behalf of "crores of Indians" and highlighted the deep history between the two countries.
India, Indonesia plan UPI link
Modi's trip wasn't just about the award: India and Indonesia signed some big agreements too.
They're planning to link India's UPI with Indonesian payment systems for easier travel and payments, plus team up on supply chains for minerals, steel, and tech.
The visit is set to open up even more collaboration in trade, investment, and tech going forward.