Narendra Modi reviews over ₹78,000cr infrastructure projects, demands faster completion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just led a big review meeting on more than ₹78,000 crore worth of infrastructure projects: think roads, railways, power, and coal.
He made it clear he wants issues sorted quickly so things don't drag on or go over budget.
Plus, he's pushing for top-notch quality and timely completion across the board.
Narendra Modi urges PM-SETU ITI upgrades
Modi also talked about upgrading Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) through the PM-SETU scheme to help young people get job-ready skills that match what industries actually need.
He encouraged states, ITIs, and companies to team up so training stays relevant.
Public sector companies were asked to work with ITIs to make sure their programs fit real job requirements.