Narendra Modi set for 5-country tour on trade technology clean-energy

Modi visits UAE, 4 European countries

Modi kicks things off in the UAE with talks about energy and trade.

In the Netherlands (May 15-17), it is all about semiconductors and green hydrogen.

Sweden (May 17-18) will focus on AI and emerging technology, and Norway (May 19) will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo and bilateral talks with the Norwegian prime minister.

The final stop is Italy (May 19-20), where clean energy, defense, and technology take center stage.

Altogether, these countries already do over $70 billion in business with India, so this trip could mean even bigger things ahead.