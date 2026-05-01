Narendra Modi set for 5-country tour on trade technology clean-energy
Prime Minister Modi is heading out on a five-country trip from May 15 to May 20, stopping in the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.
The big goal? To boost India's ties in trade, technology, and clean energy.
The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said this tour comes at a crucial time for opening up new opportunities with Europe and the Gulf: think more trade, investment, and exporter opportunities back home.
Modi visits UAE, 4 European countries
Modi kicks things off in the UAE with talks about energy and trade.
In the Netherlands (May 15-17), it is all about semiconductors and green hydrogen.
Sweden (May 17-18) will focus on AI and emerging technology, and Norway (May 19) will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo and bilateral talks with the Norwegian prime minister.
The final stop is Italy (May 19-20), where clean energy, defense, and technology take center stage.
Altogether, these countries already do over $70 billion in business with India, so this trip could mean even bigger things ahead.