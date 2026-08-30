Narendra Modi, Shavkat Mirziyoyev announce uranium supply pact in Tashkent

Modi highlighted big plans for digital public infrastructure, AI, clean energy, space and nuclear energy cooperation, calling these fields key for India-Uzbekistan relations.

Both countries agreed to ramp up defense collaboration and aim for $5 billion in trade by 2030.

Plus, Uzbekistan's 30-day visa-free regime and efforts to promote direct flights to make travel (and tourism) a lot easier.

Sector-specific roadmaps are coming soon to speed up progress in areas like agriculture and healthcare.