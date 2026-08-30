Narendra Modi, Shavkat Mirziyoyev announce uranium supply pact in Tashkent
Prime Minister Modi just rolled out a fresh vision for India-Uzbekistan relations, built on peace, progress, and prosperity.
At a joint press conference in Tashkent with President Mirziyoyev, the two leaders elevated their partnership and announced a long-term arrangement for uranium supplies to India.
India Uzbekistan $5B trade goal 2030
Modi highlighted big plans for digital public infrastructure, AI, clean energy, space and nuclear energy cooperation, calling these fields key for India-Uzbekistan relations.
Both countries agreed to ramp up defense collaboration and aim for $5 billion in trade by 2030.
Plus, Uzbekistan's 30-day visa-free regime and efforts to promote direct flights to make travel (and tourism) a lot easier.
Sector-specific roadmaps are coming soon to speed up progress in areas like agriculture and healthcare.