Narendra Modi starts 1st PM visit to Slovakia since 1993
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Slovakia this Sunday, marking the first time an Indian prime minister has visited since the country became independent in 1993.
Invited by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Modi's trip is all about strengthening connections, especially in defense, tech, and trade.
Earlier visits by Indian presidents helped set the stage for this milestone moment.
India-Slovakia trade $1.8 billion
India-Slovakia trade hit $1.8 billion last year, with big names like Tata Motors making waves in Slovakia, and Slovak companies expanding in India.
The two countries are teaming up on defense projects, from artillery systems to cybersecurity, and are even talking space tech and post-quantum solutions.
Slovakia's support during Operation Ganga and backing India at the U.N. show just how strong this partnership is getting.