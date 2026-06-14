Narendra Modi starts 1st PM visit to Slovakia since 1993

India-Slovakia trade $1.8 billion

India-Slovakia trade hit $1.8 billion last year, with big names like Tata Motors making waves in Slovakia, and Slovak companies expanding in India.

The two countries are teaming up on defense projects, from artillery systems to cybersecurity, and are even talking space tech and post-quantum solutions.

Slovakia's support during Operation Ganga and backing India at the U.N. show just how strong this partnership is getting.