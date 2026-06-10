Narendra Modi surpasses Jawaharlal Nehru as longest-serving elected PM
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just became India's longest-serving elected prime minister, beating Jawaharlal Nehru's record with 4,399 consecutive days in office as of Thursday, June 11, 2026.
The milestone drew congratulations from former cricketer Ravi Shastri and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.
Ravi Shastri, CP Radhakrishnan praise Modi
Shastri said India now commands more respect worldwide, crediting Modi's vision for the country's new confidence.
Radhakrishnan pointed to big strides in the economy, infrastructure, and tech during Modi's tenure, calling this a transformative era for India on the global stage.