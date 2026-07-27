Narendra Modi taps Nandan Nilekani to head NTA exam taskforce
India
After the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, Prime Minister Modi has tapped Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to head a new task force aimed at fixing how exams are run.
The focus is on using technology to make tests more transparent and trustworthy, especially for those taken through the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Nandan Nilekani to curb exam leaks
Nilekani, famous for building Aadhaar, brings serious tech know-how to the table. His team will look for smart ways to stop leaks and build a stronger exam system.
The government wants exams to be fair and reliable, so tech upgrades are expected: details are still in the works, but transparency is a big priority.