Narendra Modi to chair NITI Aayog meeting on Viksit Bharat
India
Prime Minister Modi is set to lead NITI Aayog's 11th Governing Council meeting on June 11, where the focus is all about making India Viksit Bharat (a developed nation) by 2047.
Chief ministers and lieutenant governors from across the country will team up to align state plans with national goals for a more inclusive future.
Agenda covers skills jobs health equity
The main agenda: building skills for tomorrow, creating better jobs, improving health and well-being, and making sure everyone gets treated fairly.
There's also a push for smarter digital systems to track progress.
Plus, leaders will review key recommendations from last December's Chief Secretaries' Conference, sharing what works and mapping out clear steps everyone can follow.