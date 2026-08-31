Narendra Modi to meet Masoud Pezeshkian at SCO summit
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek today during the SCO summit, their first in-person chat since the West Asia conflict began earlier this year.
While they have kept in touch over calls (including one on June 30, 2026, about developments in West Asia and the way forward), this meeting gives them a chance to talk things through directly.
Discuss West Asia peace and trade
The main focus is finding ways to bring more peace and stability to West Asia, but they will also talk about keeping trade routes safe and boosting business between India and Iran.
Modi has previously welcomed steps toward easing tensions, so expect both leaders to keep pushing for better understanding and stronger ties.