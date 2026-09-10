Narendra Modi to meet Masoud Pezeshkian in New Delhi Friday
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New Delhi this Friday, just ahead of the BRICS leaders' summit.
This follows their previous meeting 10 days ago at the SCO summit, where both leaders focused on boosting India-Iran relations.
Modi and Pezeshkian discuss Chabahar port
Modi and Pezeshkian have been discussing how to work together on transport links and maritime projects, especially progress at Iran's Chabahar Port.
They are also tackling tough economic challenges caused by US sanctions; trade between the countries has dropped sharply in recent years.
India is looking for practical ways to keep cooperation going despite these hurdles, making this meeting an important step for both sides.