Narendra Modi to open 1st SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the first-ever SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Civilisational Dialogue Forum tomorrow at Purana Qila, New Delhi.
The three-day event brings together SCO countries to celebrate and share their cultures, with Modi highlighting the region's rich heritage, a vision he proposed at last year's summit.
Cultural show centers on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
The forum starts with a cultural show blending music and stories around the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).
There will also be exhibitions like ASTITVA, showcasing India's art and archeology, plus a Mahabharat scroll pavilion.
Over the next two days, scholars, academics, subject experts, and cultural representatives will dive into discussions about traditions and culture, basically building bridges through shared experiences.