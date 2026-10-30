Narendra Modi to watch 'Anandamath' ahead of Sardar Patel anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to watch a stage adaptation of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's Anandamath in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Friday, just ahead of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary.
The play, put together by the National School of Drama with about 300 artists on a 100 feet by 100 feet stage, will offer a contemporary interpretation highlighting every Indian's responsibility to help build the country's future, remain connected with its cultural heritage and contribute to national aspirations.
Modi launches 'Bharat Parv' and ₹400cr
Modi's two-day Gujarat trip also includes launching Bharat Parv 2026, a festival spotlighting India's diverse food and traditions.
There'll be an Ekta Parade with police contingents and a tableau and cultural performances centring on Vande Mataram.
He'll also pay respects at the Statue of Unity and kick off projects worth over ₹400 crore, like a rain forest with a glass skywalk, all part of honoring India's heritage in style.