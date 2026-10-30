Narendra Modi to watch 'Anandamath' ahead of Sardar Patel anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to watch a stage adaptation of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's Anandamath in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Friday, just ahead of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary.

The play, put together by the National School of Drama with about 300 artists on a 100 feet by 100 feet stage, will offer a contemporary interpretation highlighting every Indian's responsibility to help build the country's future, remain connected with its cultural heritage and contribute to national aspirations.