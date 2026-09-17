Narendra Modi turns 76 as missions laud trade defense technology
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just turned 76, and the world noticed: the US mission in India, Australia's High Commission in India, and the Belgian mission in India sent in their wishes, highlighting cooperation with India in trade, defense, technology, people-to-people ties, and cultural exchanges.
BJP launches Seva Sankalp Abhiyan campaign
To celebrate, the BJP launched the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (a campaign running through October 17 that encourages acts of public service like tree planting, healthcare drives, and even a bike yatra from Vadnagar to Varanasi).
BJP leaders say it's all about spreading the spirit of service inspired by Modi's legacy.
National leaders also chimed in with their birthday wishes as events rolled out across India.