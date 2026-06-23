Narendra Modi urges BRICS to strengthen cybersecurity and counterterrorism
India
Prime Minister Modi brought BRICS National Security Advisors and senior security officials together in New Delhi, calling for stronger teamwork to handle big security issues like terrorism and cyber threats.
He highlighted the risks of emerging technology being misused and pushed for more practical cooperation among member countries.
Delegates back India's 2026 BRICS chairship
Modhi reaffirmed India's support for the Global South as it prepares to lead BRICS in 2026.
Delegates discussed urgent topics: energy, food security, supply chains, and climate instability, and agreed to boost information sharing and law enforcement coordination.
Everyone backed India's upcoming chairship under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."