Narendra Modi urges building homegrown technology to solve global challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to move beyond just using foreign technology and start building its own.
Speaking at the ESTIC 2026 in Delhi, he said the confidence and ambition of India's young innovators reflected the country's changing approach to science and technology and stressed that developing homegrown tech is key to solving global challenges.
Modi highlights nuclear energy AI semiconductors
Modi highlighted big wins like India's COVID-19 vaccine and Mars and Moon missions, but said there's more to do, especially in nuclear energy, AI, and semiconductor manufacturing to cut down on imports.
He also said startups were increasingly contributing to innovation in space science, reflecting the expanding role of private enterprises in India's space ecosystem.
His vision: India as a global leader in tech that benefits everyone.