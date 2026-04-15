Narendra Modi urges Karnataka to adopt 9 simple pledges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging people in Karnataka to take nine simple pledges aimed at making the country stronger and more sustainable.
Speaking in Karnataka, he highlighted things like saving water, supporting local products ("Vocal for Local"), and exploring more of India through domestic travel.
His main message: real progress happens when everyone chips in together.
Pledges promote sustainability, health and service
The pledges cover practical steps: planting trees, keeping public spaces clean, choosing natural farming, eating healthier with millets and less oil, and making yoga or fitness part of daily life.
Modi also wants people to help others and build a culture of service.
He says these aren't just personal goals but something we all share responsibility for if we want a better future.