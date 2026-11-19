Narendra Modi urges ministers to eliminate drug abuse by 2029
Prime Minister Modi has set a bold goal: wipe out drug abuse in India by the end of 2029.
At a meeting in New Delhi, he called on his ministers to launch a concerted campaign, pointing out how drugs hurt young people and saying the fight should be as focused as efforts against poverty and extremism.
Amit Shah backs nationwide drug-free push
With elections coming up, the government is stepping up anti-drug action, especially in Punjab, where Nasha Mukt Punjab (Drug-Free Punjab) is being used as a campaign plank.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also backing a nationwide push for a drug-free India by 2029.
Modi urged his colleagues to act against drug abuse with no effort spared and keep citizens' well-being at the center of their plans.