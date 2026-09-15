Narendra Modi urges mutual respect with Xi Jinping at BRICS
India
At the 18th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping that India-China relations should be built on "mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity."
This conversation happened while border tensions in Arunachal Pradesh are still simmering, even though both sides agreed to pull back troops from Ladakh in October 2024.
India says talks moved relations positively
India's foreign ministry says both leaders have been working to boost cultural and business connections since their August 2025 meeting in Tianjin.
Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that respecting each other's main concerns is key now, and recent talks have helped move things in a more positive direction despite ongoing issues.