Narendra Modi urges peace, highlights ASEAN India cooperation in Manila
At the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Prime Minister Modi called for more "peace, stability and predictability more than ever" worldwide.
He highlighted how India and ASEAN are teaming up on everything from digital tech to defense and space, especially as the world faces some tough challenges.
Modi pointed out that since 2014, India and ASEAN have undertaken more than 100 initiatives and offered over 10,000 skill-building scholarships to boost ties.
The summit's theme, "Navigating Our Future Together," was a reminder that working together beats competing.
Modi says cooperation must shape future
Modi made it clear that cooperation should shape their shared future. He also talked about making regional partnerships stronger.
His call for peace comes at a time when the world has faced one crisis after another, so his message felt especially timely.