At the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Prime Minister Modi called for more "peace, stability and predictability more than ever" worldwide.

He highlighted how India and ASEAN are teaming up on everything from digital tech to defense and space, especially as the world faces some tough challenges.

Modi pointed out that since 2014, India and ASEAN have undertaken more than 100 initiatives and offered over 10,000 skill-building scholarships to boost ties.

The summit's theme, "Navigating Our Future Together," was a reminder that working together beats competing.