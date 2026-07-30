Narendra Modi urges technology reforms to curb exam paper leaks
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a stand against exam paper leaks, saying they are jeopardizing the future of students for decades.
In his Instagram video, he called out "paper mafias" and stressed that fixing this problem needs nationwide reforms powered by technology.
Parliament passes bill, task force formed
Modi shared that the government has set up a task force and fast-track systems, with input from states.
A new bill to fight paper leaks passed in Parliament, which he called a "significant step" toward building trust in exams.
He urged everyone to join in, as India works toward becoming 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).