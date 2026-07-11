Narendra Modi visits Auckland, addresses Kiwi Indians after 40 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a rare visit to Auckland, New Zealand, the first by an Indian prime minister in 40 years, and spoke to a packed crowd of Kiwi Indians.
He thanked New Zealand's leaders for their support and called the Indian community a vital link between the two countries.
Modi greets 1.4 billion Indians
Modi brought greetings from 1.4 billion Indians, highlighting how shared values connect both nations.
He gave shoutouts to local stars like Air New Zealand CEO Nikhil Ravishankar and cricketers Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi.
Sharing that he still keeps a muffler gifted by the community years ago, he showed these ties run deep.
Modi also said he'd love to pick up some rugby skills from New Zealand, calling India-New Zealand relations a shared journey with lots of potential ahead.