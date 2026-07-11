Narendra Modi visits Auckland, addresses Kiwi Indians after 40 years

Modi greets 1.4 billion Indians

Modi brought greetings from 1.4 billion Indians, highlighting how shared values connect both nations.

He gave shoutouts to local stars like Air New Zealand CEO Nikhil Ravishankar and cricketers Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi.

Sharing that he still keeps a muffler gifted by the community years ago, he showed these ties run deep.

Modi also said he'd love to pick up some rugby skills from New Zealand, calling India-New Zealand relations a shared journey with lots of potential ahead.