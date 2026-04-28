Narendra Modi visits Kolkata's Thanthania Kalibari temple during election campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped by Kolkata's historic Thanthania Kalibari temple on Sunday as part of his election campaign.
The visit, which quickly went viral, showed him buying flowers and sweets from local shops and warmly telling a shopkeeper bhalo theko (stay well).
His stop highlights the temple's special place in Bengali culture, just as West Bengal heads into its second phase of assembly elections.
Thanthania Kalibari historic origins and rituals
Believed to date back to around 1703, Thanthania Kalibari isn't just old. It's woven into Kolkata's story.
Once a spot known for dacoits (bandits), it got its name from the sound of warning bells.
Today, it stands out for unique rituals like offering daab chingri (prawn cooked in coconut), a tradition linked to spiritual leader Ramakrishna Paramhansa.
The temple remains a lively hub for both faith and local culture.