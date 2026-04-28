Narendra Modi visits Kolkata's Thanthania Kalibari temple during election campaign

Thanthania Kalibari historic origins and rituals

Believed to date back to around 1703, Thanthania Kalibari isn't just old. It's woven into Kolkata's story.

Once a spot known for dacoits (bandits), it got its name from the sound of warning bells.

Today, it stands out for unique rituals like offering daab chingri (prawn cooked in coconut), a tradition linked to spiritual leader Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

The temple remains a lively hub for both faith and local culture.