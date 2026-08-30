Narendra Modi welcomed with music and dance in Tashkent
India
During his visit to Tashkent, PM Modi was greeted by the Indian diaspora with vibrant music and dance, turning the event into a lively celebration of Indian culture.
He thanked everyone for keeping traditions alive abroad and encouraged them to stay connected with India while making a positive impact in Uzbekistan.
The visit highlights how cultural connections are helping strengthen India's ties with Central Asia.
Narendra Modi engages diaspora through culture
Connecting with Indians abroad is a big part of PM Modi's global outreach.
This Tashkent trip shows how cultural diplomacy is being used to build relationships and celebrate unity among Indians worldwide.