Narendra Modi wishes Team India at Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to Team India as they kick off their journey at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, running from September 20 to October 4, 2026.

In a heartfelt message, he said, "As the Asian Games commence in Aichi-Nagoya, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Each athlete has worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication and determination. India is proud of them," and encouraged everyone to "May they give their best, play well and shine!"