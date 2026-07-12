Narendra Modi's Indo-Pacific trip secures BrahMos sale and Australian uranium
Prime Minister Modi just finished a three-country trip across the Indo-Pacific, focusing on boosting India's partnerships in defense, energy, and critical minerals.
With China flexing its muscles and the US shifting its role in the region, India made some big moves, like selling BrahMos missiles to Indonesia and securing uranium from Australia for its nuclear energy needs.
Modi calls mutual trust the foundation
Modi called "mutual trust" the foundation of India's ties with these countries, showing he wants steady friendships that help everyone feel secure.
The new deals on minerals and tech supply chains make India look like a reliable partner, especially as countries try to rely less on China.
Plus, after China's missile test stirred up security worries, India and Australia agreed to work even more closely together for regional stability, so this trip was all about teamwork and future-proofing.