Narendra Modi's Indo-Pacific trip secures BrahMos sale and Australian uranium

Modi calls mutual trust the foundation

Modi called "mutual trust" the foundation of India's ties with these countries, showing he wants steady friendships that help everyone feel secure.

The new deals on minerals and tech supply chains make India look like a reliable partner, especially as countries try to rely less on China.

Plus, after China's missile test stirred up security worries, India and Australia agreed to work even more closely together for regional stability, so this trip was all about teamwork and future-proofing.