Narendra Modi's Mandya visit closes NH 75-A and NH 150-A India Apr 15, 2026

Heads up if you're traveling in Mandya on April 15. Prime Minister Modi is visiting Adichunchanagiri Math, and that means both NH 75-A and NH 150-A will be shut from 6am to 6pm.

The district commissioner is asking everyone to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid getting stuck.