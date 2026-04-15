Narendra Modi's Mandya visit closes NH 75-A and NH 150-A
India
Heads up if you're traveling in Mandya on April 15. Prime Minister Modi is visiting Adichunchanagiri Math, and that means both NH 75-A and NH 150-A will be shut from 6am to 6pm.
The district commissioner is asking everyone to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid getting stuck.
Bellur bans drones 12km, liquor 8km
For added security around Bellur Town Panchayat, drones are banned within a 12km radius during the visit, and liquor sales are off-limits within an 8km zone.
Officials are urging everyone to follow these rules so things go smoothly for the event.