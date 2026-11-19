Narendra Modi's Manila visit underscores quiet diplomacy at ASEAN Quad
Prime Minister Modi's recent Manila trip for the ASEAN and Quad summits was all about quiet diplomacy.
While US President Trump grabbed attention with spontaneous media moments, Modi kept things calm, at one point politely urging everyone to move on during a surprise press interaction.
Narendra Modi pushes free open Indo-Pacific
Modi used the visit to strengthen India's ties with ASEAN and push for a free, open Indo-Pacific, focusing on security and infrastructure without picking sides against China.
Even without big announcements, the trip showed India wants to shape its own path in the region and stay connected with key partners.