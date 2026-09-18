Narendra Pawar and Shailesh Patil accused of Bhiwandi gang rape
Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and dismissed police constable Shailesh Patil have been accused of gang-raping a 22-year-old woman at a farmhouse in Bhiwandi, Thane.
The woman says she was threatened with a gun, forced to drink alcohol, and assaulted on September 13.
She later approached Congress corporator Kanchan Kulkarni with videos and WhatsApp chats as evidence, which led to an FIR being filed.
Narendra Pawar resigns from BJP posts
After the allegations surfaced, Pawar resigned from all his BJP positions to protect the party's image.
He has denied any wrongdoing and Narendra Pawar called the charges a "social and political conspiracy."
Police have registered an FIR for gang rape and brandishing weapons; both are yet to be arrested as Senior Inspector Pankaj Giri leads the investigation.