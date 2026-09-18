Narendra Pawar and Shailesh Patil accused of Bhiwandi gang rape

Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and dismissed police constable Shailesh Patil have been accused of gang-raping a 22-year-old woman at a farmhouse in Bhiwandi, Thane.

The woman says she was threatened with a gun, forced to drink alcohol, and assaulted on September 13.

She later approached Congress corporator Kanchan Kulkarni with videos and WhatsApp chats as evidence, which led to an FIR being filed.