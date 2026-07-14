NASA astronaut Anil Menon launches to ISS, Kerala leaders praise
Big news for Kerala: NASA astronaut Anil Menon, whose family comes from Ottapalam, just blasted off to the International Space Station as part of Expedition 74.
The launch happened in Kazakhstan, and the chief minister called it a "truly historic milestone" for the state, while the governor offered congratulations.
It's a proud moment for Kerala seeing one of their own reach space.
Anil Menon has Indian Ukrainian parents
Menon was born in Minneapolis to Indian and Ukrainian parents and is the great-grandson of Kerala leader Sir C. Sankaran Nair.
He's had quite a journey: from serving as a US Space Force colonel and front-line doctor to working as a NASA flight surgeon.
He also studied in India as a Rotary Scholar and helped with polio vaccination efforts.
Anil Menon supported human spaceflight missions
Before becoming an astronaut, Menon helped build SpaceX's medical program and supported human spaceflight missions.
Selected by NASA in 2021, he trained hard for two years before heading to the ISS, making this mission even more special.