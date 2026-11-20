Naseem Durrani killed in police encounter accused in Sameer killing
Naseem Durrani, linked with gangster Dawood Ibrahim-led D-company, was killed in an encounter with police.
He was accused in Sameer's killing near Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra's office, a violent episode tied to an ongoing gang rivalry with Haroon Saifi's group.
Durrani faced over 25 serious cases
Durrani had more than 25 serious cases against him, from murder to robbery, and was linked to notorious gangster Chhota Shakeel.
He had even been accused of plotting against jailed rival Chhota Rajan back in 2016.
His death marks a big moment in the brutal gang conflicts gripping parts of Delhi.