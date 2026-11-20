Naseem Durrani shot dead by police in Bulandshahr after firing
Naseem Durrani, a gangster allegedly tied to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company, was shot dead by police in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
He'd been on the run after allegedly killing 26-year-old Sameer in northeast Delhi earlier this week.
When officers tried to arrest him, he fired at them, so police fired back.
Durrani faced over 25 criminal cases
Durrani had over 25 criminal cases since 2010, including murder and extortion.
He was reportedly linked to Chhota Shakeel and for ongoing turf wars with rival gangs like Raja Mewati's.
Police had even put out a ₹50,000 reward for his capture.
Probes continue into Durrani network
While Durrani's death ends his direct role in crime, investigations into his network are still underway.
His gang operated across Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, so authorities are watching closely to see how things shake out from here.