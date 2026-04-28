Nashik court defers decision on Nida Khan anticipatory bail
India
A Nashik court has put off its decision on whether Nida Khan, accused in the TCS workplace harassment and religious conversion case, will get anticipatory bail.
The main issue debated was if Khan should be taken into custody for questioning.
The final call will be made on May 2, 2026.
Prosecutors seek custody for Nida Khan
Prosecutors say custodial interrogation is needed because of serious claims against Khan, like allegedly pressuring a victim from a backward class to convert religions.
They've brought up evidence such as a burqa and some books said to be recovered and presented to the court, plus claims that she tried to change the victim's name and might even have international links.