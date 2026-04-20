Nashik court denies Nida Khan temporary protection, bail April 27 India Apr 20, 2026

A Nashik court has turned down Nida Khan's request for temporary protection after she was accused of religious conversion and harassment at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.

Her anticipatory bail hearing is now set for April 27, with the court giving the complainant's side more time to respond before any arguments move forward.