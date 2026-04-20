Nashik court denies Nida Khan temporary protection, bail April 27
India
A Nashik court has turned down Nida Khan's request for temporary protection after she was accused of religious conversion and harassment at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.
Her anticipatory bail hearing is now set for April 27, with the court giving the complainant's side more time to respond before any arguments move forward.
Maharashtra ATS probes, TCS orders WFH
Khan faces allegations of hurting religious sentiments, and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has started questioning more people involved.
As a safety step, TCS has asked its Nashik employees to work from home.
Investigators have also found some suspicious messages and financial transactions tied to the case, making this a closely watched situation around workplace conduct and religious issues.