Nashik court keeps Ashok Kharat in custody until April 23
Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman, will stay in police custody until April 23 as ordered by a Nashik court.
He was arrested last month for allegedly exploiting women and committing financial fraud while claiming to have divine powers.
Even though his lawyer argued the cases against him are similar, Government lawyers said each case needed a separate, thorough investigation.
Special Investigation Team probes Kharat
Kharat is dealing with at least 12 criminal cases, eight of them for sexual assault across Nashik and Ahilyanagar.
The Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team to dig into these allegations thoroughly.
Meanwhile, photos linking him to political leaders have sparked more questions, and the court has allowed him medical treatment for shoulder pain during this ongoing probe.