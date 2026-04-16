Nashik police use undercover staff to probe TCS BPO exploitation
India
Big news from Nashik: police have uncovered a syndicate at TCS's BPO office after a complainant reported sexual exploitation and religious influence.
To get solid proof, seven female officers were deployed and several constables went undercover as housekeeping staff for over a month.
TCS suspends employees, launches internal probe
The investigation confirmed the serious allegations, leading to nine police cases and the arrest of seven TCS employees, including a senior HR official.
TCS has suspended those involved, launched an internal probe led by top management, and says it's fully cooperating with authorities to make sure everyone feels safe at work.