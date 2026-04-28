Nashik Sessions Court defers anticipatory bail decision for Nida Khan
India
The Nashik Sessions Court has put off its decision on whether Nida Khan, a main suspect in the TCS BPO harassment and religious coercion case, will get anticipatory bail.
The verdict is expected on May 2.
Prosecutors say questioning Khan is important, especially to check for any international connections.
Nida Khan accused of religious coercion
Nida Khan allegedly pressured a coworker, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, to convert to Islam by offering overseas job opportunities and threatening bad luck if she refused. She's also accused of giving unwanted religious lessons.
Police have arrested seven out of eight people named in the case so far, but Khan is still missing.
The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been invoked due to the complainant's background.