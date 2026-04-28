Nashik Sessions Court defers anticipatory bail decision for Nida Khan

Nida Khan accused of religious coercion

Nida Khan allegedly pressured a coworker, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, to convert to Islam by offering overseas job opportunities and threatening bad luck if she refused. She's also accused of giving unwanted religious lessons.

Police have arrested seven out of eight people named in the case so far, but Khan is still missing.

The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been invoked due to the complainant's background.