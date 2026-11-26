Natha Avsura allegedly killed Bhola Avsura in Dwarka land feud
A long-running land feud in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district ended in tragedy this week.
Bhola Avsura, 40, was allegedly hacked to death by his cousin Natha Avsura with a sharp iron tool near his house, an act witnessed by Bhola's mother.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Bhola could not be saved.
Natha Avsura arrested on murder charges
This was not the first time things got heated between the cousins: the dispute had dragged on for seven years and even turned violent before.
On Monday, another argument spiraled out of control, leading to the fatal attack.
After fleeing, Natha was caught by police and is now facing murder charges as investigators dig deeper into what led up to this heartbreaking incident.