Nathu La Pass in Sikkim reopening India-China trade August 1
India
After more than six years, the historic Nathu La Pass in Sikkim is set to reopen for trade between India and China on August 1, 2026.
Sitting high at about 4,310 meters, this mountain pass links Sikkim with Tibet's Chumbi Valley.
The reopening aims to rebuild connections after the fallout from the 2020 Ladakh standoff.
Sikkim communities hope for commerce revival
Nathu La has long been a gateway for goods like tea, textiles, and farming tools from India and raw wool and medicinal herbs from Tibet.
Its reopening isn't just about trade; it's also a sign of cautious cooperation as both countries work through border tensions.
Local communities in Sikkim are hopeful this will boost their economy and revive traditional commerce.