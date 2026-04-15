National Green Tribunal calls for urgent India water pollution action
India's National Green Tribunal (NGT) just called for urgent action to tackle water pollution, after citing more than 20.98 crore cases of waterborne diseases recorded between 2005 and 2022, most of them diarrhea.
The NGT warned that dirty water isn't just a health risk; it could cause nearly two lakh deaths each year and even hit the country's economy hard.
Tribunal seeks 24/7 water reporting app
The tribunal has asked agencies to launch a 24/7 app for reporting water issues and use tech like GIS mapping to track pipelines.
They're especially worried about drinking water pipes running too close to sewage lines, which can lead to contamination.
This push comes after serious groundwater problems in Madhya Pradesh, where groundwater contamination and polluted drinking water have raised health concerns.
The message is clear: safe drinking water and better infrastructure can't wait any longer.