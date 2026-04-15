National Green Tribunal calls for urgent India water pollution action

Tribunal seeks 24/7 water reporting app

The tribunal has asked agencies to launch a 24/7 app for reporting water issues and use tech like GIS mapping to track pipelines.

They're especially worried about drinking water pipes running too close to sewage lines, which can lead to contamination.

This push comes after serious groundwater problems in Madhya Pradesh, where groundwater contamination and polluted drinking water have raised health concerns.

The message is clear: safe drinking water and better infrastructure can't wait any longer.