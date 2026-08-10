National Highway 10 partially reopens after month-long landslide closure
After being shut for over a month because of a huge landslide, National Highway 10 (the main road connecting Sikkim and West Bengal) is back open, but only partially.
For weeks, all traffic had to squeeze through a narrow alternative route that cannot accommodate regular traffic.
Now, cars and trucks can use the highway again, but only at set times, while workers keep fixing things up.
Officials consider NH 10 tunnel
NH 10 isn't totally out of danger yet: erosion from the Teesta River is making parts of the road unstable.
Officials are thinking about building a tunnel through the vulnerable stretch after monsoon season to keep things safe long-term.
Keeping this highway running matters big time for Sikkim's economy and getting essential supplies in and out, especially near Rangpo at the West Bengal border.