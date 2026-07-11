National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority caps prices on 39 essential medicines
India
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) just set price limits on 39 must-have medicines to help make healthcare more affordable, especially for people dealing with diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.
For example, calcium-vitamin D3 tablets are now capped at ₹8.93 each and anti-rabies immunoglobulin injections at ₹119.48.
Medicine companies must immediately update packaging
Medicine companies are required to immediately update the new prices on their packaging.
This change should make it a little easier on wallets, especially for families who need these meds regularly, so more people can get the treatment they need without worrying as much about costs.