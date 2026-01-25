LOADING...
National Voters' Day: PM says being voter 'greatest privilege'
Modi said participating in the democratic process is a 'sacred constitutional right'

By Snehil Singh
Jan 25, 2026
11:57 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, calling it a "sacred constitutional right." In a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers on National Voters' Day, he emphasized that voting is not just a privilege but also an important duty. "To be a voter is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy. Voting is a sacred constitutional right and a mark of participation in Bharat's future," he wrote.

Voter impact

PM Modi highlights role of voters in shaping India's future

PM Modi described voters as the "Bhagya Vidhata" (literally, dispenser of destiny) of India's development journey. He said that every voter has a role in deciding the country's future. The Prime Minister also welcomed first-time voters, especially youngsters, into the democratic process. He urged them to celebrate this milestone with their families and communities by sharing sweets or holding ceremonies at schools and colleges.

EC commendation

Modi praises Election Commission's efforts

PM Modi also praised the Election Commission of India for its role in strengthening democratic processes. He said that India's commitment to democracy is so strong that people from all walks of life, whether they live in remote areas or urban centers, ensure their voices are heard through voting. "This commitment to democratic ideals will motivate us for times to come," he added.

Women's role

PM Modi emphasizes importance of women's participation in democracy

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for women's participation in democracy. He said their awareness and involvement are key to building a strong foundation for India. "I also want to emphasize that the participation of our Nari Shakti, especially young women, is crucial for an inclusive democracy," he said.

