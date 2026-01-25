National Voters' Day: PM says being voter 'greatest privilege'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, calling it a "sacred constitutional right." In a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers on National Voters' Day, he emphasized that voting is not just a privilege but also an important duty. "To be a voter is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy. Voting is a sacred constitutional right and a mark of participation in Bharat's future," he wrote.

Voter impact PM Modi highlights role of voters in shaping India's future PM Modi described voters as the "Bhagya Vidhata" (literally, dispenser of destiny) of India's development journey. He said that every voter has a role in deciding the country's future. The Prime Minister also welcomed first-time voters, especially youngsters, into the democratic process. He urged them to celebrate this milestone with their families and communities by sharing sweets or holding ceremonies at schools and colleges.

EC commendation Modi praises Election Commission's efforts PM Modi also praised the Election Commission of India for its role in strengthening democratic processes. He said that India's commitment to democracy is so strong that people from all walks of life, whether they live in remote areas or urban centers, ensure their voices are heard through voting. "This commitment to democratic ideals will motivate us for times to come," he added.

Advertisement