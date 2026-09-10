Nationwide bank employee unions' September 11 strike closes branches
India
Heads up: Bank employee unions have called a nationwide strike for Friday, September 11, 2026. Employees want a five-day banking week and have concerns over the Performance Linked Incentive scheme.
Because the weekend follows right after, bank branches will be closed for three days straight.
SBI and Union Bank have already warned customers about possible disruptions.
Finish branch tasks by Sept 10
Online banking, UPI, ATMs: All your digital options will stay open during the strike.
But if you need anything from a branch (like KYC updates or cash withdrawals), make sure to get it done by September 10.
Also, more strikes are coming later this month and in October, so plan your banking moves early to avoid any hassle.